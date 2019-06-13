Cain receives Daisy Award

Community HealthCare System, or CHCS, recently recognized Caroline Cain from St. Marys Hospital with a DAISY Award for extraordinary nursing. Cain, a registered nurse, was nominated for going above and beyond for a patient.

Cain was nominated by a patient she cared for while he was in the hospital. According to the nomination, Cain went out of her way to “show respect to the patient and worked to follow his wishes.” Both the patient and the spouse felt they were in the best hands. Cain listened intently to the patient’s needs and even visited the patient and his family to check on his progress while he was staying at Stormont-Vail hospital.

The patient and his spouse were very grateful for Cain’s care and concern. Cain truly embodies what it means to be an extraordinary nurse, and CHCS is proud to have her as an associate and a part of the CHCS family.

CHCS selects DAISY Award winners twice each year through a blind selection process. Eight nominations were received for the spring 2019 award from co-workers, patients, and patients’ families. In addition to Cain, the following nurses were nominated:

Christine Merriman, RN, Onaga Hospital

Andrew Barnes, advanced practice registered nurse, Onaga Hospital

Amy Jones, APRN, Centralia Clinic

Jess Taylor, RN, Onaga Hospital

Nicole Huey, APRN, Holton Clinic

Susan Tanking, licensed practical nurse, or LPN, Holton Clinic

Karen Elliott, RN, Infection Control and Cardiac Services

The DAISY Foundation was established in 1999 by the family of J. Patrick Barnes, who died of complications of the autoimmune disease idiopathic thrombocytopenia purpura (ITP) at the age of 33. During Barnes’ eight-week hospitalization, his family was awestruck by the care and compassion his nurses provided. One of the goals they set in creating a foundation in Pat's memory was to recognize extraordinary nurses who make an enormous difference in the lives of so many people through the superhuman work they do every day. In pursuit of this goal, the family created the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. This simple award and thank you to nurses has grown into a meaningful recognition program embraced by healthcare organizations around the world.

CHCS nurses may be nominated for an award in three ways.

http://www.chcsks.org/about-associate-recognition.html Go online to:

Call our administrative assistant, Marlene Wolfe, at 785-889-5002

Fill out a nomination form the next time you visit one of our facilities

The deadline for fall DAISY Award nominations is Friday, Nov. 1.

