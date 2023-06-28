Businesses team up again to offer pool passes

For the third year, Holton area businesses are pooling their resources to cover admission fees for the first 50 swimmers to visit Holton’s municipal swimming pool on any day of the week during the month of July, it has been reported.

So far, nine Holton businesses have each volunteered to cover the cost of the first 50 admissions to the pool through Monday, July 31, according to pool manager Jessica Rogers. Other local businesses that wish to volunteer to help cover admission costs are welcome to do so, it was reported.

The pool pass sponsorships began during the 2021 summer season, when Zwonitzer Propane announced that it would pay for the first 50 swimmers’ admissions on Sundays during the month of July. Business owners Daymon and Kim DeVader offered to cover the admission fees after learning that businesses in Iola and Humboldt were doing something similar at their municipal swimming pools.

Zwonitzer Propane is again offering to cover admission costs for the first 50 swimmers on Sundays, it was reported. Other local businesses offering to cover admission fees include, by day:

• Monday: GNBank.

• Tuesday: B&P Propane.

• Wednesday: Denison State Bank and The Holton Recorder.

• Thursday: The Farmers State Bank.

• Friday: Giant Communications.

• Saturday: Willcott Brewing Company and Sullivan Construction.

Holton’s municipal swimming pool is open daily to the public from noon to 5 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., with 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. set aside for adult swimming.