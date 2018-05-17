Business aims to find vets jobs

In many cases, military veterans struggle to find good jobs and housing once their military service is complete.

That’s a problem that Phil and Wendy Connor, as the leaders of the Veterans of Kansas firm based in Holton, would like to see eliminated.

“We’re here to find quality jobs for quality people,” Phil Connor said during a lunch hosted last week to introduce the firm to area residents. “The military is graduating a lot of quality people — between 300 and 3,000 per month in northeastern Kansas alone. We feel that Kansas deserves a shot at keeping those people here.”

Connor, a veteran of the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, said he found it hard to find a job after leaving the Navy in 1972. Eventually, he would go on to coach men’s sports at the University of St. Mary in Leavenworth, where one of his unofficial tasks was “finding jobs for people.”

Today, he said, veterans face a situation similar to what the young men he coached were facing in terms of getting a job after their college years were over.

