"Buffalo Bill" Cody's connection to Jackson County explored

William “Buffalo Bill” Cody, well known as an Army scout and creator of his famous Wild West Show, had ties to Denison and Holton and elsewhere in Jackson County.

While there are some discrepancies in the exact dates, it’s believed that Cody’s mother, Mary Ann Bonsell Laycock, lived in Holton for a short time.

One of Cody’s sisters, Eliza, also settled in Jackson County in the Denison area with her husband, George Myers.

During the height of its popularity, Cody’s Wild West Show was scheduled to perform in Holton but a train accident near Havensville canceled the event.

