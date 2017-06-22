Budget time nears

Budget proposals for fiscal year 2018 in the City of Holton’s water and wastewater, electrical production and electrical distribution departments were heard on Monday by the Holton City Commission, which noted that those three departments were “holding the line” on their budget requests.

During the commission’s regular meeting on Monday, Water and Wastewater Superintendent Dennis Ashcraft, Electrical Distribution Superintendent Scott Frederick and Electrical Production Superintendent Ira Harrison met with commissioners to discuss their departments’ budget requests for FY 2018, compared with their budgets for 2016 and 2017.

All three department heads noted that even though there were some capital outlay purchase requests for the coming year, their respective budget proposals for 2018 did not mark much of a change from their 2017 budgets. Holton City Manager Kerwin McKee said those budgets could be fine-tuned in the weeks to come, noting the numbers in each proposal were “not set in stone.”

For more on this story, please log in to your www.holtonrecorder.net account.