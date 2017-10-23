Brinkman seeks election to Hoyt City Council seat

Dustin Brinkman, 35, Hoyt, has filed for one of two open seats on the Hoyt City Council.

“Hoyt has become home to my family and me,” Brinkman said. “It is a great community, and I want to make sure we continue to look to the future and promote responsible growth in both residential and commercial areas. If we do not look to grow our community, it puts the future in jeopardy. I commit to our citizens that I will push for a transparent and responsible government.”

Brinkman received a bachelor of science degree in secondary education from Kansas State University in 2005. He earned an educational leadership degree from Emporia State University and a master’s of business administration degree from Baker University.

He is the current director of sales for the central division of Vision Internet.

Brinkman previously served as the regional sales manager for Rhythm Engineering. This is his first time seeking public office.

“For the last 12 years, I have worked with and in local government to assist in developing and deploying technology tools to better communicate with citizens,” he said. “I will bring many of these experiences from cities of all sizes to Hoyt that will help us better communicate with and connect with our citizens. Also, in my career I have had to make difficult decisions in budgeting, personnel and origination. These skills will assist me in working with other council members to develop plans and budget to allow Hoyt to continue to be a great place to live.”

Brinkman said he has the experience and knowledge to help the community grow.

