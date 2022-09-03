Bridge near Circleville picked for state improvement program

A bridge located just east of Circleville on 254th and K2 Roads has been selected as part of the Kansas Local Bridge Improvement Program, it has been reported.

Jackson County has been awarded $150,000 from the state to replace a box bridge half a mile east of Circleville. The bridge spans a tributary to Elk Creek.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly recently announced that 29 bridge projects across Kansas, including the bridge in Jackson County, will receive a total of more than $5 million as part of the program.

The KLBIP is a state-local partnership initiative that provides funds to replace or rehabilitate deficient bridges to improve the Kansas infrastructure.

“My administration remains committed to improving the overall transportation system in our state – and that includes bridges in need of long-overdue repairs,” Gov. Kelly said. “By fostering partnerships among all levels of government, we can build the robust and responsive infrastructure system that keeps Kansans safe, our commerce flowing and our economy continuously flourishing.”

The KLBIP is included in the Kelly Administration’s bipartisan, 10-year Eisenhower Transportation Legacy Program, or IKE, it was reported.

During Monday’s Jackson County Commission meeting, Scott Kieffaber, public works director, and Eric Fritz, road and bridge superintendent, reported that the county had been selected for this round of the program.

Kieffaber said the county has until November 2023 to have the bridge built.

The county will complete any prep and dirt work for the new bridge and have a company build it.

