Bridge and tube projects proposed

A list of bridge and tube projects have been proposed for 2017 that would be funded with the county’s special 0.4 percent sales tax.

At a recent Jackson County Commission meeting, Terry Mick, bridge and special project manager, outlined several projects planned for this year at locations throughout the county.

The bridge located at 126th and B3 roads needs to be replaced. According to Mick, after the 2016 bridge inspection, this bridge’s sufficiency rating dropped from 47.5 percent to 32.5 percent.

The commissioners agreed to purchase a steel bridge package to replace the bridge for a total cost of $57,915 from Husker Steel of Columbus, Neb. Special sales tax funds are being used towards the purchase, it was reported.

A special 0.4 percent retailers' sales tax took effect in Jackson County in January 2013. The majority of the seven-year tax is earmarked for road and bridge department improvements with the remaining funds split between Jackson County's cities.

