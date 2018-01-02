Breen takes second in writing contest

A fifth-grade student at Holton Elementary School was honored recently for sending legendary Kansas aviatrix Amelia Earhart into space, it was reported.

Victoria Breen, daughter of Ron and Sherri Breen, wrote a fictional play, “Amelia Earhart Goes To Space,” which she entered in an elementary writing contest sponsored by the Abilene-based Great Plains Theatre Academy. For her efforts, Breen, a student in Kelli Thompson’s fifth-grade class at HES, was awarded second place and $100.

Breen and other contest winners were honored by Great Plains Theatre officials as part of a pre-show event before the Theatre’s teen improvisational comedy show on Saturday, according to Margaret Clair, the Theatre’s director of education.

The contest was part of the Theatre’s history-themed year of celebration, “The History Of Our Land, Especially Kansas.” Winners in the contest were selected by a panel of theater professionals and local teachers, with cash prizes to be awarded.

The contest was open to elementary school students in Kansas, who were invited to submit works of fiction including poems, short stories or plays about any historic event, person or place, with an emphasis on Kansas history.

Selected writings from the contest will also be used to create the Theatre’s “Live Literature” show, which will tour elementary schools in Kansas this spring, it was reported.