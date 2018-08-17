B&P Propane/Knotty Pine purchases Petree Propane

B&P Propane/Knotty Pine Oil Company recently purchased Petree Propane, it has been announced.

Brett and Carly Fletcher, who own B&P Propane/Knotty Pine Oil, took ownership of Petree Propane on Aug. 1. Combined, the companies have served northeast Kansas for more than 120 years.

“For more than 70 years, Petree Propane has been providing propane serve to our community, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your business and support through the years,” said Barry Petree in a letter to his customers. “It is with mixed emotions that I notify you about my upcoming retirement. I am looking forward to the opportunity to spend more time with family and friends and enjoy a slower pace, but I will greatly miss the opportunity to visit with customers on a daily basis.”

For more information, log into your Holton Recorder account or subscribe at www.holtonrecorder.net/subscribe-holton-recorder