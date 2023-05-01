Bowser running for state senate

Republican Craig Bowser of Holton recently launched a campaign for the District One seat in the Kansas Senate, it has been reported.

Dennis Pyle of Hiawatha, who recently ran as an Independent for governor, has served as the state senator for District One since 2005.

The district includes Atchison, Brown, Doniphan, Jackson and Nemaha counties and portions of Marshall and Pottawatomie counties.

Bowser is a fifth-generation Kansan raised on a ranch near Holton. After graduating from Holton High School, Bowser earned a bachelor’s degree from Emporia State University and a master of business administration degree from Washburn University in Topeka.

“I’m running for the State Senate to return conservative leadership to the first senate district,” Bowser said. “We do not currently have a Republican senator, and the alternative isn’t conservative. I’m the conservative Republican ready to serve.”

Bowser appointed Bryan Clark of Atchison as his campaign treasurer. Clark serves as the president of the Kansas State Troopers Association.

Bowser previously worked in Manhattan at the Service-member Agriculture Vocation Education (SAVE) Farm. After concluding his work there in 2021, he returned to his farm in Holton and started work at the Kansas Department of Revenue in Topeka.

After earning his degrees, Bowser joined the U.S. Army Reserves where he served for 24 years. After completing multiple combat tours in Iraq, Bowser used his G.I. Bill to earn his doctorate in strategic security from Henley Putnam School of Strategic Security.

