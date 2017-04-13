B.O.E. approves new phone system at Jackson Heights

The approval of a new telephone system for the Jackson Heights school district by the USD 335 Board of Education on Monday enabled the district to save nearly $7,000 on its technology purchases for the 2017-18 school year, it was reported.

District Superintendent and Elementary Principal Adrianne Walsh reported that the district’s current telephone system is nine years old, parts are no longer made for it and it would not allow for needed changes for system switches at the elementary school.

New system switches were proposed as part of the technology purchase plan for 2017-18, District Technology Director Vern Andrews said. But the cost of those switches, along with related costs, would not be necessary, nor would the purchase of a new server for the district office, if the board accepted a proposal from Giant Communications of Holton for installation of a new district telephone system.

