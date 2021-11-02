Blessing Box set up in Hoyt

Royal Valley High School sophomore Olivia Rickel, 16, has organized a “blessing box” in front of Hoyt Baptist Church for community members who need groceries or essential items.

“I’ve seen blessing boxes in other communities, and I thought it would be a good idea if we put one up here,” Rickel said. “I thought it would be pretty beneficial.”

The large blessing box was set up just before Christmas in front of the church at 109 Highland Ave. where Rickel is a member.

“The church was very supportive when I came to them with the idea of a blessing box,” she said.

The box, which stands more than six feet high and includes four large shelves, was constructed by church members Kenny Bryan and Don Smith, Rickel said.

