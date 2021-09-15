Bjelland joins city commission

The Holton City Commission will soon be back at full strength with the appointment of a local health clinic administrator to fill a vacancy on the commission.

Eric Bjelland (pictured), who has served as the facility director at Holton Family Health Center for 14 years, was approved on Tuesday as the successor to former commissioner Dalton Beightel, who stepped down in August after announcing he was moving out of the city limits.

Bjelland was the only one to apply for the commission post #4 vacancy, Holton City Manager Kerwin McKee noted, but commissioners said they would be happy to welcome Bjelland into their ranks.

“I think you’d be a very fine candidate,” Commissioner Tim Morris told Bjelland. “I have nothing but respect for you.”

In addition to his work at Holton Family Health Center, the local Community HealthCare System of Northeast Kansas (CHCS) clinic, Bjelland has also served as past president of the Holton/Jackson County Chamber of Commerce for “about four years” and has served two terms as president of the Holton Rotary Club.

