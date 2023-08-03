Big Seven League schools looking at merger with Mid-East

Middle and high school students in Big Seven League schools, in­cluding Holton and Royal Valley, may find themselves part of a new, larger league if a merger between the league and the Mid-East League is approved, it has been re­ported.

Administrators from schools in both leagues “are communicating” about a potential merger of the two leagues, according to Brandan Giltner, Holton High School assis­tant principal and athletic director.

“School representatives seek the merger to improve scheduling lo­gistics, increase academic and ex­tracurricular opportunities and fur­ther elevate the reputations these two tremendous leagues already possess,” Giltner said.

David Schooler, athletic director and assistant principal at Royal Valley High School, agreed with Giltner that the proposed merger would be a positive for both the Big Seven and the Mid-East.

“Both leagues are two of the best leagues in the state,” Schooler said. “This merger would strength­en schedules in all activities and enhance opportunities with aca­demic and fine arts activities in the future.”

Schooler also noted that admin­istrators from Big Seven League schools are planning to meet on March 20 for further dis­cussion on the proposed merger.

In addition to Holton and Royal Valley, the Big Seven League, formed in 1926, also consists of Hiawatha, Jefferson West, Nemaha Central, Perry-Lecompton, River­side and Sabetha at present.

River­side, based in Wathena, has been looking to exit the league at the end of the 2023-24 school year, possibly to join either the Northeast Kansas League or the Twin Valley League, Giltner said, adding that the district has been formally dismissed from the Big Seven League, effective at the end of the 2023-24 school year.

The Mid-East League, formed in 1948, currently consists of Alma-Wabaunsee, Riley County, Rock Creek, Rossville, Silver Lake and St. Marys.

