Bids come in high for Banner Building

Plans for a new community building at Banner Creek Reservoir are headed back to the drawing board after officials reviewed the submitted bids for the construction of the building yesterday (Tuesday).

Four bids for the construction of a community building at the reservoir were opened during yesterday’s Jackson County Commission meeting, and the lowest bid was about twice the amount of funds earmarked for the project.

A total of $320,000 is available for the construction of the building on the north side of the reservoir, which includes a $160,000 grant from the Kansas Land & Water Conservation Fund.

The commissioners opened four bids submitted for the project. The bids included:

* $863,240 from Senne Construction of Topeka.

* $956,789.24 from JM Custom Builders of Clifton.

* $909,810 from Kearney and Son of Valley Falls.

* $600,597 from AHRS of Bern.

Deb Dillner and Barb Dillner, members of the Friends of Banner Creek Reservoir board of directors, which has spearheaded the project, were present at the commission meeting when the bids were opened.

“The community has been so generous,” Deb said. “All we want is it to be built. It’s heartbreaking. There’s no way we can raise that much in additional funds to make up the difference.”

In July of 2020, the FOBCR submitted a grant application for the community building based off bids originally acquired in April of 2020.

Due to COVID-19, the building project was at a standstill for 548 days from the time the grant was submitted to when the grant was awarded on Oct. 1, 2021, it was reported. During that time, the price of building materials has increased.

New bids were sought this spring for the construction of a 42-foot by 60-foot community building at the reservoir that would include a 2,000-square foot event room, a large kitchen, men’s and women’s bathrooms, a storage room, a covered deck and porch and a ADA parking lot.

In addition, the plans have included a basement, which would be used as a storm shelter for all visitors at the reservoir.

After opening the bids, the commissioners and the Dillners agreed that they would have to reconsider the scope of the project.

“None of the bids fell within the ballpark,” said Commissioner Keith Kelly, who discussed ways to scale back the building to reduce the price.

The commissioners said they are in favor of the building and that the project could be rebid after the plans were paired down.

“I know it’s disheartening. You’ve worked really on this,” said Commissioner Ed Kathrens. “Let’s take a step back and reevaluate.”

The Dillners and the commissioners discussed the possibility of removing the basement and storm shelter from the plans.

Deb said that the next meeting of the Friends of Banner Creek Reservoir was set for June 14, and the board will discuss some other options for the building to reduce cost.

Deb said she would also touch base with the grant coordinator and see how long the county has to spend the grant funds.

“We’ve been very blessed with what the community has given so far,” she said.