The Holton Community Theatre performed “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” this past weekend at the HHS auditorium. The musical centers around the rowdy Herdman children played by (shown from left) Shayne Dorris, Reece Purling, Madeline Heineken and Darby Ireland. Director Shannon Wittmer estimated that the two performances drew a total of 300 people. “Both performances went great,” Wittmer said. “The kids did a fantastic job both musically and with their lines. I was extremely proud of their effort.”