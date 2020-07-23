Beck Bookman reopens to the public

The Beck Bookman Library in Holton reopened to the public on Monday, it has been reported. The library is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each weekday, except for Wednesday when it remains open until 6:30 p.m. The building will continue to be closed on Saturdays.

“We will continue curbside service for our patrons who prefer staying outside the building,” Amy Austin, library director, said.

Face masks are required for those who want to visit the library, it was reported.

Two desk computers are available by appointment for one hour. A laptop is also available to be checked out for one hour, to be used in the parking lot by an adult 18 years or older with a photo ID.

“There will be no seating available, and we ask that you come in, get your desired materials checked out and exit,” Austin said. “Even though we love having the library as a meeting place, that is just not possible at this time. As we all work together to slow the spread of COVID-19, we appreciate the cooperation in dealing with these changes. Great service has always been the goal at Beck Bookman Library, and we know keeping our patrons and staff safe is part of that top priority.”

The library is located at 420 W. Fourth St. and can be reached by calling 364-3532.