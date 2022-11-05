Baum named new Holton Fire Chief

A 25-year veteran of Holton’s volunteer fire department has been selected to serve as the city’s new fire chief, it has been reported.

Scott Baum (pictured), who has served in several capacities with the Holton Fire Department in his quarter-century of service, was recently selected by his fellow firefighters to serve as chief of the fire department, effective Friday.

“I’m excited… It’s a great department with a great bunch of guys,” Baum said following his announcement as the new fire chief during Monday’s Holton City Commission meeting.

Baum replaces Kevin Ingels, who said Tuesday that he is retiring from the fire department after 28 years of service, the last nine as fire chief. Prior to that, Ingels had served for nine years as an assistant chief.

Firefighting is a family affair for Baum, who noted that his father, Robert Baum, and his uncle, Warren Baum, had both served in the city’s volunteer fire department, the latter as fire chief for a few years. In recent years, he noted that his two sons, Mason and Spencer, had also become volunteer firefighters, which he said was a “rejuvenating” experience.

Baum took interest in the work his father and uncle did as a youngster, and later, he was encouraged by “good friends” to train to be a firefighter. He credits previous chiefs and fellow firefighters for helping him to learn more about fighting fires.

“It’s just something I’ve always enjoyed,” said Baum, who also owns and operates Baum Motors in Holton.

Holton City Manager Kerwin McKee said Monday that Baum “has served in every position except chief” during his time with the fire department. Baum had previously served as president and treasurer of the fire department board, a captain, a lieutenant and a training officer.

Now, he’ll be leading the department as it prepares to take ownership of a new “first-out” fire engine with a 109-foot aerial ladder, which was purchased by the city commission last fall and will be delivered to Holton sometime early next year.

“That’s going to be a game-changer for the safety of Holton,” Baum said. “It’s going to be nice to have it.”

The Holton Fire Department selects a fire chief during an annual election, at which time other officers are chosen, it was reported. Other officers selected for the year included Bryce Carpenter as vice president and Cole Gerhardt as treasurer, Baum said.