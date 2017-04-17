Banner Reservoir stocked with fresh fish

Fishing season is under way at Banner Creek Reservoir and walleye, sauger and channel catfish have all been stocked recently at the lake west of Holton.

John Kennedy, Banner Creek Reservoir director, told the Jackson County Commissioners that the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism recently stocked fish at the reservoir.

The fish include 500,000 walleye, 500,000 sauger and 5,364 four- to six-inch channel catfish, Kennedy said

There is no charge to fish at the reservoir, as the county participates in the KDWPT Community Fisheries Assistance Program. A state fishing license, however, is required to fish at the reservoir. License fees vary depending on age and can be purchased online at www.ks.wildlifelicense.com.

