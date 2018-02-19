Banner Reservoir rental talk continues for commission

The construction of rental cabins at Banner Creek Reservoir continues to be a topic of discussion at Jackson County Commission meetings, along with the construction of a community building on the north side of the reservoir.

During a recent commission meeting, John Kennedy, Banner Creek Reservoir director, outlined some of the estimated costs for the installation of water, sewer and electrical for the proposed community building and one cabin.

Kennedy estimated that the cost to extend the utilities to the new sites would be $6,500 to $8,500.

The commissioners requested that Kennedy seek approval from the local Natural Resource Conservation Service and Northeast Kansas Environmental Services for the proposed enclosed sewer system and improvements before any action is taken on approving the improvements.

