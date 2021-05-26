Ballots filling up for 2021 general elections

In addition to positions on area school boards and the Meadowlark Extension District council, the Nov. 2 general election will also include a position on the Holton City Commission, as well as positions on area city councils, it has been reported.

Candidates have until noon on Tuesday, June 1, to file at the Jackson County Clerk’s Office, which is located on the second floor of the Jackson County Courthouse.

All the board and council positions will continue to be non-partisan, it was reported, meaning candidates do not list any political party affiliations.

To file for a school board, Meadowlark Extension District, city council or mayoral position, candidates can choose to file by paying a $20 filing fee or by petition by obtaining a certain amount of signatures from registered voters in their city or district.

Candidates can download a filing packet and/or nomination petition form from the county’s website at www.jacksoncountyks.com

Four people interested in the same position would cause a primary election, it was reported. That election would be held Aug. 3.

To determine whether you qualify as a candidate for a specific position on a school board based on where you reside, contact your local school district office or the county clerk’s office.

A map of each voting district and the boundaries of each school board position is also available at the county’s website.

