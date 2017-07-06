Ballot set for November general election

The ballot for the Jackson County November general election is set and includes several challengers for area school board seats.

Each school board has at least two candidates seeking one seat, it has been reported. Positions four, five and six are included in this election. The deadline to file was June 1.

At Jackson Heights USD 335, Kelly Kennedy (incumbent) has filed for position four on the board of education. Robert Mock and Ed Rostetter (incumbent) both filed for position five. Doug Amon (incumbent) filed for re-election to position six.

Both Allen Arnold (incumbent) and Michelle Evans filed for position four on the Holton USD 366 Board of Education. Michiel Ford (incumbent) filed for re-election to position five, and Christina Schlodder-Murphy has filed for position six.

Five people are running for three positions on the Royal Valley USD 337 Board of Education, including Linda Hegemann (incumbent) for position four, Jeff Stithem (incumbent) and Nathan McAlister for position five and Ann Kelly (incumbent) and Sonja Willms for position six.

