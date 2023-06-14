Ballot set for general election

School board positions are up for grabs in this year’s general election in Jackson County after the filing deadline for this year’s election expired on Thursday, June 1, it has been reported.

A total of 20 county resident have filed for 12 school board positions, according to Jackson County Clerk Kristie Richter, resulting in races for three Jackson Heights USD 335 positions, one Holton USD 336 position and two Royal Valley USD 337 positions.

In the Jackson Heights district, incumbent Neal Keeler will be challenged for position three by Corey Thomas and Jordan Smith, while Kali Kirk and Wendie Edwards are running for position two, previously held by the late Melinda Wareham, and Michelle Schierling and Jacob Wareham are running for position seven, currently held by Konrad Coe, who did not file for re-election. Dr. David Allen will run unopposed for re-election to position one.

In the Holton district, incumbent Dena Swisher is running against Brady Black and Allyson Sanders for position seven. In the race for position one, incumbent Rex Frazier is being challenged by Brittany DeBarge, who currently holds position two, which saw no candidate filings, and Jennifer Stous will run unopposed for position three.

Royal Valley board member Cindy Broxterman, who currently holds position seven, is running for position three against Ruth Slocum to claim the seat currently held by Pat Tuck, who did not file for re-election. Position seven will be a race against Leonard Allen and Rhonda Lefferd, while incumbents Adele Wahwassuck and Boone Smith are running unopposed for re-election to positions one and two, respectively.

All school board positions up for election involve four-year terms and are non-partisan positions. In all three school districts, position seven is an at-large position while other positions up for election cover certain portions of the district.

Although three candidates filed for election to positions in the Holton and Jackson Heights districts, neither will be subject to a primary election, which would be necessitated by four candidates filing for a position, it was reported.

Two positions on the Holton City Commission will also be on the November ballot. Incumbent Marilyn Watkins will run unopposed for reelection to position three, while Tim Schlodder has filed for election to position five, currently held by Robert Dieckmann, who did not file for re-election. City commissioners serve three-year terms.

Other city positions on this year’s ballot will include:

Circleville: mayor and two council members. Michael Hare has filed for mayor, while Joe Visocsky and Jason Nelson have filed for the council positions.

Delia: three council members. No filings were noted.

Denison: mayor and two council members. Incumbent Bruce Sweany has filed for re-election, and Jessie Stich and incumbent Rhonda Davis have filed for the council positions.

Hoyt: three council members. Incumbents Leonard Allen and Joe Romans have filed for re-election to positions two and three, respectively.

Mayetta: three council members. Daniel Wentling has filed for position three.

Netawaka: mayor and five council members. Jon Banaka has filed for re-election as mayor, and incumbents Daryl Wilson, Doug Amon, Della Wrightsman, Aaron Achten and Carol Keithline have also filed for re-election to the council.

Soldier: mayor and two council members. Chad Myers has filed for council position one.

Whiting: mayor and five council positions. No filings were reported.

County voters will also be asked to elect two people to the Meadowlark Extension District Board. Incumbents Henriette Area and Amy Pruyser have filed for re-election.