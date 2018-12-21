Bailey sentenced to five years in prison in shooting

A 2018 graduate of Royal Valley High School charged in connection with the reported Oct. 3 shooting of a 17-year-old girl at a residence on the Prairie Band Potawatomi reservation was sentenced to five years in prison during a Thursday morning hearing in Jackson County District Court.

However, in handing down the sentence to Lance M. Bailey, 19, of Mayetta, District Court Judge Norbert Marek offered a measure of hope to Bailey, telling him that the five-year sentence on a conviction on one count of aggravated battery — reduced from a charge of attempted murder — and two counts of aggravated assault does not have to be “a life sentence.”

“In your case, it’s not forever,” Judge Marek told Bailey of the sentence. “There are many successful people who are part of our society who served prison time once in their life and led successful, full lives afterward… If you decide this is going to ruin the rest of your life, that’s on you because there are many people who didn’t let this be on them.”

In November, Bailey pleaded no contest to the three charges that stemmed from his reported use of a rifle to shoot at the 17-year-old girl and two other girls who had come to his residence that day. Bailey had reportedly shot at the ground to warn the girls off, it was reported, but one of the bullets ricocheted off the ground and hit the girl.

More on the sentencing hearing will appear in the Dec. 26 Recorder.