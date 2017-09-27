Aviation Institute comes to Heights

Tate Beller (right), a sophomore at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, talked with first-grade students at Jackson Heights about airplanes and what it takes to get them and keep them up in the air during a Friday visit from UNO's Aviation Institute. Beller, who told kids he has been flying since he was 13, pointed out parts of the pilot's control panel and showed youngsters some old flying instruments, such as a radio and an altimeter. "They're very curious," Beller said. "They like the details." Other representatives from the Aviation Institute talked with students about rockets and making paper airplanes during their visit.