Arnold seeking re-election to school board

Allen G. Arnold, 73, of Holton is seeking re-election to position four on the Holton USD 336 school board. Arnold is currently serving his second four-year term on the board.

Michelle Evans has also filed for the position but is moving to a different part of town and is no longer eligible for the position.

If Evans was elected, she wouldn’t be qualified to take office, according to Jackson County Clerk Kathy Mick.

Since Evans did not withdraw from the race by the filing deadline, her name will still appear on the Nov. 7 general election ballot even though she is ineligible to run, Mick said.

Arnold is a Holton High School graduate and attended two years of college. He is a self-employed farmer.

“I feel that no one runs for school board without an agenda,” he said. “Before I was elected, I was a substitute bus driver and watched the district’s infrastructure deteriorate. My focus on the board has always been getting our buildings in shape, and we’re not quite finished yet.”

Arnold said there are still several improvements needed at the high school, including new ceiling tiles and HVAC system.

