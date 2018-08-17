Area students graduate from Washburn

Washburn University has announced its graduating class of students in spring 2018.

“These students have put in the hard work required, and we are proud to award them degrees from Washburn University. I have no doubt they will continue to work hard in their careers and do great things,” said Dr. Jerry Farley, Washburn University president.

Local graduates include:

* Katherina Conley of Delia completed an associate of liberal studies degree in liberal studies.

* Thomas Dodd of Holton completed an associate of science degree in industrial technology.

* Madeline Draper of Holton completed an associate of science degree in physical therapist assistant.

* Desirae Marston of Mayetta completed an associate of science degree in radiologic technology.

* Liberty Beecham of Holton completed a bachelor of applied science degree in technology administration.

* Michael Watkins of Holton completed a bachelor of applied science degree in technology administration.

* Riley Brenner of Soldier completed a bachelor of arts degree in history.

* Daniel Drobek of Netawaka completed a bachelor of arts degree in kinesiology.

* Taylor Marriott of Hoyt completed a bachelor of arts degree in psychology.

* Mathew Slater of Mayetta completed a bachelor of arts degree in kinesiology.

* Glenn Riederer of Holton completed a bachelor of business administration degree in finance.

* Kenton Tegethoff of Holton completed a bachelor of business administration degree in finance.

* Ashley Gerety of Effingham completed a bachelor of science degree in nursing.

* Megan Griffiths of Holton completed a bachelor of science degree in nursing.

* Rebecca Harman of Hoyt completed a bachelor of science degree in nursing.

* Amanda Haug of Soldier completed a bachelor of science degree in nursing.

* Samantha Herring of Holton completed a bachelor of science degree in nursing.

* Chelsie Potter of Wetmore completed a bachelor of science degree in nursing.

* Jacob Yonke of Holton completed a bachelor of science degree in molecular biology and biotechnology and biochemistry.

* Alexis Williams of Hoyt completed a bachelor of social work degree in social work.

* Sheri Hase of Delia completed a master of social work degree in social work.

* Audra Strube of Holton completed a master of social work degree in social work.

* Christopher Watkins of Holton completed a bachelor of applied science degree in technology administration.

* Emily Zwonitzer of Holton completed a master of social work degree in social work.

Founded in 1865, Washburn University is a public institution with more than 8,000 students and a thousand faculty and staff involved in more than 200 academic programs. Washburn's programs lead to certification, associate, bachelor, master's degree or doctor of nursing practice and juris doctor degrees.