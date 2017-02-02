Area students to be honored

Thirty-five outstanding high school seniors from Jackson and Nemaha counties will be honored in February by the Kansas Honors Program for their academic achievements, it has been reported.

The University of Kansas Alumni Association and the KU Endowment Association will again present the Honors Program dinner at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22 at First United Methodist Church, 1401 W. Fourth St. in Holton. This year’s featured speaker will be David Johnston, vice president of marketing and digital media for the KU Alumni Association.

The Kansas Honors Program, a KU tradition since 1971, recognizes and awards high school seniors for their academic achievements. Each year, KU alumni gather in more than three dozen locations across the state for an awards ceremony and honorary dinner or reception.

