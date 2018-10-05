Area graduations planned

This weekend and next, high school seniors in the Jackson County area will collect their diplomas and switch the tassels on their mortarboards to the tune of Elgar’s “Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1” at commencement ceremonies, while graduates from years past prepare to celebrate their class reunions.

Wetmore High School’s class of 11 seniors will hold its commencement ceremony at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Wetmore Attendance Center gym. Then, at 4 p.m., 44 seniors at Atchison County Community High School will hold their graduation ceremony in the ACCHS gym in Effingham.

Two Jackson County high schools will hold commencement ceremonies at 2 p.m. Sunday, it was reported. At Jackson Heights High School, 34 members of the Class of 2018 will close the books on their high school years in the JHHS gym, while 50 graduating Royal Valley High School seniors will graduate at the RVHS gym in Hoyt.

Holton High School will hold its 2018 commencement ceremony at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 19 in the HHS gym, where 61 graduating seniors will bring their high school years to a close.

One week later, on Saturday, May 26, Holton, Circleville and Wetmore will hold their respective schools’ annual alumni activities, and all graduating seniors from years past are invited to participate in the annual Glory Days alumni parade at 11 a.m. that day around Holton’s Town Square.

The Holton Recorder is still looking for 50-year class composite pictures from Holton, Hoyt, Mayetta and Wetmore to publish in our special “Glory Days” alumni section, to be included with the Wednesday, May 23 edition. Call 364-3141 for more information on submitting a class composite photo.