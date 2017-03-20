Area electrical co-ops join forces as FreeState

Effective Jan. 1, FreeState Electric Cooperative (FEC) began serving 14,744 rural electric cooperative members in northeast Kansas.

Headquartered in McLouth, FEC has 17,797 customer meters in nine counties, including 1,273 in Jackson County.

The new rural electric cooperative is the result of a consolidation of Kaw Valley Electric and Leavenworth-Jefferson Electric Cooperative, which have served northeast Kansas for more than 75 years combined.

FreeState Electric Cooperative serves Shawnee County (5,529 customers), Jefferson County (4,090), Leavenworth County (3,995), Douglas County (1,721), Osage County (1,418), Jackson County (1,273), Wabaunsee County (368), Atchison County (123) and Pottawatomie County (50).

