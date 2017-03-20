Home / News / Area electrical co-ops join forces as FreeState

Area electrical co-ops join forces as FreeState

Mon, 03/20/2017 - 15:56 holtonadmin

Effective Jan. 1, FreeState Electric Cooperative (FEC) began serving 14,744 rural electric cooperative members in northeast Kansas.

Headquartered in McLouth, FEC has 17,797 customer meters in nine counties, including 1,273 in Jackson County.

The new rural electric cooperative is the result of a consolidation of Kaw Valley Electric and Leavenworth-Jefferson Electric Cooperative, which have served northeast Kansas for more than 75 years combined.

FreeState Electric Cooperative serves Shawnee County (5,529 customers), Jefferson County (4,090), Leavenworth County (3,995), Douglas County (1,721), Osage County (1,418), Jackson County (1,273), Wabaunsee County (368), Atchison County (123) and Pottawatomie County (50).

For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.

The Holton Recorder

109 W. Fourth St.
Holton, KS 66436
Phone: 785-364-3141
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Greer Citizen newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media