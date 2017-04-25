Appraiser's office personnel collecting property data

Information on local residential and commercial properties is being collected by the Jackson County Appraiser’s Office.

County employees are photographing and collecting data on properties in Franklin Township and the city of Holton and an income and expense form has been mailed to commercial property owners who may rent or lease all or parts of their buildings.

Jackson County Appraiser Jason Claycamp said that state statute K.S.A. 79-1476 requires that every parcel of real estate be physically viewed and inspected by the county once every six years.

“We’ve split the county in six sections, and Holton is the area we’re focusing on this year,” Claycamp said.

County employees, who wear bright yellow jackets identifying themselves with the county, have already visited several of the estimated 2,200 homes, Claycamp said.

