Applications now being accepted for second round of CARES Act funding

Starting today (Wednesday) businesses can apply for a total of more than $130 million in grants to serve those most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and for companies that can expand broadband access in the state, Gov. Laura Kelly has announced.

Information on SPARK (Strengthening People And Revitalizing Kansas) economic development and connectivity grant programs can now be found online at kansascommerce.gov/covidrelief.

Grant applications will be accepted beginning noon today (Wednesday).

“These funds will both provide necessary immediate relief to businesses and contribute to a more strategic, competitive Kansas economy in the future,” Gov. Kelly said. “I want to thank the SPARK taskforce for recommending these strategic investments and the State Finance Council for approving the use of these funds.”

In addition to providing financial relief, grants will be available to businesses whose products and services will be needed in greater volume to help combat the virus and its effects, it was reported.

Funding is also being made available to expand broadband access both through infrastructure improvements and by partnerships with internet service providers to serve low-income households. These grants are funded through the Coronavirus Relief Fund of the federal CARES Act.

This pandemic has affected each sector differently, Gov. Kelly said, with industries having very different needs from one another. With this in mind, applications for grants are being made available in the following categories:

Small Business Working

Capital Grants

Kansas businesses with fewer than 500 employees are eligible to apply for Small Business Working Capital grants. Funds can be used to pay working capital expenses such as payroll, rent, mortgage insurance, utilities, inventory and more. Grants will be awarded on a rolling basis until funds are depleted.

Securing Local Food

Systems Grants

The Securing Local Food Systems grant program was created to support Kansas meat processing facilities, food processors, grocers and food banks to address food for human consumption supply chain disruptions as a result of the COVID-19 public health emergency.

PPE Procurement Grants

The PPE procurement grant program will award businesses funds for the purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE), implementation of workplace redesigns, additional signage, new technology solutions for distance working and other items to comply with COVID-19 public health guidelines on safely returning employees to work.

PPE Manufacturing Grants

PPE manufacturing grants will provide funding to manufacturers to reimburse certain costs to manufacture critically needed PPE. The grant funding will assist entities with creating new businesses while contributing to the fight against the current COVID-19 public health emergency.

COVID-19 Bioscience Product Development Acceleration Grants

Kansas has a strong pipeline of bioscience-related companies developing SARS-CoV-2 diagnostic, therapeutic and medical countermeasures. This grant program will accelerate commercialization and go-to-market strategies, allowing these Kansas companies to quickly deploy novel technology by optimizing value and reducing risk through informed decision making.

Connectivity Emergency

Response Grants

The Connectivity Emergency Response Grant (CERG) was created to address the increased need for connectivity in Kansas in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Proposed projects should improve connectivity to unserved and underserved areas of Kansas to address the needs of telework, telehealth, distance learning and other remote business services.

Broadband Partnership

Adoption Grants

The Broadband Partnership Adoption grant will provide support for low-income households by partnering with ISPs to leverage their existing adoption infrastructure and assure connectivity to as many Kansans as possible.

IT, Cybersecurity & IT Project Management Certification

Training Grants

To mitigate the job losses in Kansas as a result of COVID-19, the Kansas Department of Commerce is seeking a rapid response training program that will provide training, certificate testing and job placement assistance in the areas of IT, cybersecurity and IT project management.

Kansas Tech College Advanced Manufacturing Grants

This program will support the needs of the advanced manufacturing industry in Kansas. The program will focus on reskilling/upskilling individuals affected by COVID-19 to meet economic sector needs in high-demand, high-wage occupations.

Details on each category, including award amounts, proposal requirements, eligibility and more can be found at kansascommerce.gov/covidrelief