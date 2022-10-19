Applications now being accepted for JCMA Christmas Bureau

Applications for this year’s Jackson County Christmas Bureau are now being accepted in person and online for this year’s event, it has been reported.

The annual free Christmas store provides a boost to those in need during the holiday season. The event is set for Friday, Dec. 9, at the First Baptist Church of Holton, located at 404 Juniper Dr.

Each qualifying household will continue to receive a food basket, an essential bag and gifts per qualifying child. Seniors and disabled adults will receive a gift card to a local business, according to Jennifer Ingels, event organizer.

Last year, a total of 137 families, including more than 400 children and 70 seniors and disabled adults were served. In 2020, 312 children, 72 senior citizens and 130 families were served by the local ministry.

Applications for the Jackson County Ministerial Alliance Christmas Bureau are available at the Holton Post Office, the First Baptist Church, the Jackson County Health Department, the Jackson County Senior Center, Beck Bookman Library and the JCMA Food Pantry, Ingels said.

The applications are also available online at www.fbcholton.com/jcmachristmas

Applications must be completed by Monday, Nov. 15, it was reported, and paper applications can be returned to First Baptist Church or the Holton Post Office.

There are separate applications for children and senior and/or disabled adults. Applications printed in Spanish are also available online and at all locations.

Participants are required to attach a copy of a Women, Infants and Children (WIC) receipt (for children ages five and younger) and/or a copy of a free and reduced form from school.

Those who qualify for the Christmas Bureau will be notified by text or email no later than Dec. 1. The notification will include a number assigned to each family, which will be used during the event on Dec. 9.

Like the last two years, this year’s Christmas Bureau will be a drive-through only event.

Participants must arrive at the church between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Parking attendants will help direct traffic.

Items will be delivered to senior and disabled adults who cannot drive themselves to the event, Ingels said.

New gifts for children ages up to 18 years are being collected at the post office and church.

Non-perishable food items and essential bags are being collected at the church.

Suggested food items to donate include canned fruits and vegetables, spaghetti, canned spaghetti sauce, peanut butter, jelly, gravy, soup, cake and brownie mixes, Hamburger Helper, macaroni and cheese, pancake mix and syrup, instant mashed potatoes, cereal and other items.

Items needed to make a complete essential bag include deodorant, disposable razors, bath soap (liquid or bar), hand soap pumps, dish soap, kitchen towels and dish cloths, shampoo and conditioner, Kleenex, toilet paper (four or six rolls per package), laundry soap and dryer sheets, toothpaste and toothbrushes.

Terri Robbins is also serving as the point of contact for the essential bags.

Monetary donations can also be made to the JMCA Christmas Bureau through the Jackson County Community Foundation website, www.jacksoncountycf.org.

Volunteers will be needed during the event to help direct traffic, load vehicles and other duties. To volunteer or for additional information, contact Ingels at 785-851-1011 or First Baptist Church at 785-364-3423.

Members of the JCMA will also be selling breakfast burritos and cinnamon rolls on the Holton Square this Saturday (Oct. 8) during Fall Fest as a fund-raiser for the Christmas Bureau, it was reported.