Applications being accepted for 2021 Christmas Bureau

Applications are still being accepted for the Jackson County Christmas Bureau, which provides a boost to those in need during the holiday season.

The event is set for Friday, Dec. 10, at the First Baptist Church of Holton, located at 404 Juniper Dr.

Each family, senior citizen and disabled adult who qualifies for the Christmas Bureau will receive free gifts, a bag of essential items and some food as part of the event.

Applications for the Jackson County Ministerial Alliance Christmas Bureau are available at the Holton Post Office or at the First Baptist Church. The applications are also available online at www.fbcholton.com/jcmachristmas

Completed applications must be returned to the post office or the church by Monday, Nov. 15, it was reported.

“The number of applications, so far, compared to last year is down,” said Jennifer Ingels, one of the organizers of the event. “I say that every year and then more come through.”

Last year, 312 children, 72 senior citizens and 130 families were served by the local ministry.

All the applications will be reviewed, and those who qualify for the Christmas Store will receive notification by text or email no later than Dec. 1, it was reported. The notification will include a number assigned for each family and individual.

The event will be curbside only, and individuals will not be allowed inside the church. Participants are asked to enter through the front drive to receive their items, which will all be packaged together, Ingels said.

Items will be delivered to senior and disabled adults who cannot drive themselves to the event.

Community members are asked to arrive at the church between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. to receive their items. There will not be assigned appointment times this year, it was reported.

