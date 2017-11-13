Applications are being accepted for JCMA Christmas Store

Planning is under way for this year’s Jackson County Ministerial Alliance Christmas Store, which serves needy families, senior citizens and adults with disabilities.

The annual event will be held on Friday, Dec. 15, at the First Baptist Church, 404 Juniper Dr. in Holton. Each qualified family and individual will receive a bag of essential items, a box of food, prescription cards and gifts, all for free. Each child will receive a minimum of two free gifts.

Last year volunteers served more than 209 families, 370 children and 85 seniors and disabled adults, according to Jennifer Ingels, event organizer.

Applications for the store are available at the First Baptist Church, the Holton Post Office, the Jackson County Health Department and the Jackson County Senior Citizens Center. Applications in Spanish are also available, and Ingels said people can contact her to request an application by mail or email.

Ingels can be reached by calling her at 785-851-1011 or sending her email to jherringj@hotmail.com

