Ann Kelly seeking reelection to Royal Valley board seat

Ann Kelly, 51, of Hoyt is seeking re-election to position six on the Royal Valley USD 336 school board during the Nov. 7 general election. Kelly was elected to the board in 2013 and is completing her first four-year term.

Sonja Willms has also filed for the position but is withdrawing from the race.

“I am motivated to seek re-election because I am passionate about academic success for all students,” Kelly said. “I want to serve my community by ensuring Royal Valley students are prepared for higher education and ready for employment. Quality education is important to me because today’s students are tomorrow’s future.”

Kelly is a lifelong resident of Jackson County and graduated from Royal Valley in 1984. She received a bachelor’s degree in business, majoring in finance, from Emporia State University in 1987.

She has worked for the Social Security Administration since January 1988. She and her husband, Keith, have owned and operated 75 Self Storage since 2000. The couple has three children.

“If elected, I will be committed to hiring qualified teachers,” she said. “I will advocate for the use of technology in all classrooms, K-12, to engage students and create active learners. If elected, I will support efficiencies and fiscal responsibility.”

