Amon seeking third term on Heights board

Douglas Amon, 46, of Netawaka is seeking re-election to position six on the Jackson Heights USD 335 school board during the Nov. 7 general election. Amon is running unopposed.

Amon is seeking his third four-year term to the board.

“I have a great deal of pride in what happens at Jackson Heights,” Amon said. “I want to be an active part in continuing to provide our children with a quality education and a wide variety of opportunities to compete in sports and organizations.”

A lifelong resident of Jackson County, Amon graduated from Jackson Heights High School and received a bachelor of science degree in animal science from Kansas State University.

He has been self-employed as a farmer and rancher for 30 years. He has also served as a member of the Netawaka City Council for 10 years and is seeking re-election to the council this November as well.

If re-elected, Amon said he wants to keep the district’s facilities up to date and well maintained.

“We also need to stay competitive with our salaries offered to our faculty and staff in comparison to other schools our size,” he said. “I’ve served on the board for the past eight years and have developed a good understanding of what it takes to keep our schools running smoothly.”

For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.