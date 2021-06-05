Alumni parade planned

Holton High School’s alumni won’t have an alumni banquet this year, but they — and other graduating classes from Jackson County’s schools — will still have the opportunity to get together with classmates on a float in the annual Alumni Parade, part of this year’s Glory Days celebration.

The Alumni Parade will return for this year’s Glory Days festivities, set for Saturday, May 29 on Holton’s Town Square. Parade organizer Beth Haug McManigal said that graduating classes from Jackson Heights, Royal Valley and other county high schools from the past will have the opportunity to join in the fun.

“All Jackson County schools, past and present, regardless of whatever year of graduation, are invited to participate,” McManigal said. “I would love to see this year’s parade last longer than 15 minutes!”

Graduating classes — mainly those celebrating five-year reunions, such as the Class of 1971 or the Class of 1996 — may bring a float to the east parking lot at Holton High School between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. that day, she said.

“There’s no particular order, except I plan on having Holton’s 50th class leading the parade,” said McManigal, a member of the HHS Class of 1971.

The parade will leave the parking lot at 11 a.m. and make its way down New York Avenue toward the Square, then make its way around the Square.

