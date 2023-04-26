Alumni banquet planned

This year, members of Holton High School’s alumni association are eager to have their fellow graduates “Party Like It’s 1953… 1958… 1963… 1968… 1973…”

According to Linda Clements of the alumni association, that’s the theme for this year’s alumni banquet, set for Saturday, May 27 at the Northeast Kansas Heritage Complex’s Heritage Hall, and so far, Clements has received a lot of good feedback about this year’s event.

“The responses I’ve had from people have been very positive and happy that someone was willing to try to keep this tradition going,” said Clements, a member of the HHS Class of 1982. “I have even had some alums reach out, wanting to donate or offer their help.”

Submissions are also being accepted for the Alumnus of the Year award, as well as a new award to honor favorite teachers and administrators. Clements said that deadlines for those submissions are Monday, May 1.

Clements recently announced that she was seeking help in keeping the HHS Alumni Banquet going after interest in the annual event “seemed to be waning,” she said. That led to “a great committee of all ages” assembling to come up with ideas that will not only boost attendance, but also get more Wildcat alumni to participate in future banquets, she added.

One of those ideas involved moving the banquet to a new location, and Heritage Hall fit the bill.

“We felt that being able to have all the banquet activities in one location was key, and several members of the committee have pledged donations to cover the rental cost of the facility,” Clements said, noting that some alumni had inquired into a possible banquet location where beer and wine could be served.

The banquet’s social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by a dinner catered by Boomers’ Grill — featuring broasted chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, a side salad, roll and dessert — served at 6:30 p.m. Honored “five-year” classes will be announced, along with this year’s outstanding alumnus and favorite teacher/administrator.

The banquet will be followed by an alumni dance and “after party,” starting at 9 p.m. and featuring music provided by “The Amp Squad.” A cash bar will be available during the entire evening, with beer, wine and soft drinks available.

Clements said that nominations for the outstanding alumni and teacher/administrator — which may be mailed to P.O. Box 175, Holton, KS 66436 or emailed to badlinda1964@gmail.com by May 1 — should focus on why they are being nominated.

“Outstanding can mean many different things, so all nominations will be considered,” she said. “As for the favorite teacher/administrator, just an explanation or story as to why that teacher was their favorite is what we need. I am thinking there will be some teachers nominated numerous times. The one with the most votes will be this year’s winner.”

Tickets for the social hour and dinner are $30 each, and for the social hour, dinner and alumni dance, the cost per ticket is $35. Tickets to the alumni dance only may be purchased at the door for $6 each or $10 per couple.

Tickets may be purchased at Denison State Bank, The Farmers State Bank, GNBank Holton and Boomers’, and for those who use the Venmo purchasing app, tickets may be purchased at Holton HS Alumni@HoltonHSAlumni.

