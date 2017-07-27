After school program to continue at Holton

The “after school’’ enrichment program for elementary students in grades K-5 will continue this year in Holton USD 336 Mondays through Thursdays, it has been determined.

At its meeting here Monday evening, the school board approved the program with a $2 per day fee per child.

For the last 4 ½ years, the Holton school district received a federal grant to cover the cost for the ACE program.

Last year, it was learned that the federal funds for the program would not be renewed. Since then, school officials have been researching how to continue it.

At Monday evening’s board meeting, it was learned that Elementary Principal Beth Smith had developed a plan to fund the program with a $26,000 budget – about half of what the federal grant had provided in funding.

Superintendent Bob Davies, in support of the after school program, said the district could utilize some “at risk’’ funds provided by the state to cover about half of the costs for the program, also.

More information about the after school program will be shared with parents at enrollment, Davies said, with sign-up for the program scheduled for 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 9 at the elementary school.

