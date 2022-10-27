Advance voting under way

Advance voting for the Tuesday, Nov. 8, general election is now under way at the first floor meeting room at the Jackson County Courthouse.

Advance voting is available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each weekday at the meeting room through noon on Monday, Nov. 7.

Any registered voter can vote in advance. The general election will feature races for federal, state and local county and city positions.

Registered voters will also be asked whether they support two additional amendments to the state constitution.

Voters can also apply for an advance ballot by mail by visiting www.kssos.org or calling the clerk’s office at 785-364-2891.

Mail-in ballot applications are also available online at the secretary of state’s website at https://sos.ks.gov/forms/elections/AV1.pdf and the completed form must be returned to the clerk’s office by Nov. 1, but election staff do not recommend that residents wait that long due to potential mail delays.

Completed voter ballots can be returned to the clerk’s office through the mail at the voter’s expense, dropped off at a polling location on Election Day or returned to the clerk’s office in person. A completed ballot can also be deposited at the secure dropbox located on the west side of the Courthouse.

All election polls in the county will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Voters are also reminded to bring some form of photo identification with them to the polls that day in order to vote, as well as to any advance voting polling location.

For more information about the election, call the clerk’s office at 364-2891.