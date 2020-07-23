Advance voting under way

Advance voting – by mail or in person – for the Aug. 4 primary election began July 15 in Jackson County. The last day to request a ballot by mail is Tuesday, July 28.

A total of 536 registered voters in Jackson County have requested a ballot by mail through the Jackson County Clerk’s Office so far, and those ballots have been mailed to voters, according to Jackson County Clerk Kathy Mick.

Mick said that during other similar elections, the office usually processes 200 or more requests for ballots by mail.

After completing their ballot, voters must sign their sealed envelope and mail the ballot back to the clerk’s office at an estimated cost of $1.20 per each large manila envelope. The envelop must be postmarked by Aug. 4, which is Election Day, and only one ballot can be included in each envelope.

Sealed envelopes can also be dropped off at the Jackson County Courthouse drop box (located on the west side of the building), the clerk’s office on the second floor of the Courthouse or be taken to the voter’s polling place on Election Day in order to be counted.

To request a ballot by mail, voters must fill out an AV1M form, which can be found at www.sos.ks.gov/forms/elections/AV1.pdf and return it to the Jackson County Clerk’s Office. Forms are also available at the clerk’s office.

Any Jackson County registered voter can vote in advance from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each weekday at the Jackson County Clerk’s Office. Advance voting closes at noon on Monday, Aug. 3.

On Thursday, July 23, and Friday, July 24, advance voting will be available until 9 p.m. on the first floor of the Courthouse, Mick said.

Registered voters can still vote at their polling location from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, but the process “may be slower than normal” due to social distancing, sanitation and extra precautions needed to prevent the possible transmission of COVID-19 (coronavirus), Mick said.

Polling Location Change

Mick said she was notified recently that the Hoyt Community Building is no longer available to serve as a polling location during the primary election due to mold being recently discovered in the building.

Registered voters who live in Douglas Township and Hoyt city limits will now vote at the Royal Valley Elementary School gym in Hoyt on Aug. 4, Mick said.

During the primary election, voters will be asked to cast their vote for seats on the U.S. Senate, U.S. Representative (Second District), State Senate (First District), State Representatives (61st and 62nd Districts) and State Board of Education (Sixth District).

Local races on the ballot will include positions for Jackson County Commission Second District, Jackson County Commission Third District, Jackson County Clerk, Jackson County Treasurer, Jackson County Register of Deeds, Jackson County Attorney and Jackson County Sheriff.

In addition, voters will choose one township trustee and one township treasurer for each township and one precinct committeeman and one precinct committeewoman for each precinct.