Advance voting now available

Advance voting for the Tuesday, Nov. 7, general election is now under way for Jackson County voters, it has been reported.

Any registered voter can cast their vote in advance at the Jackson County Clerk’s Office on the second floor of the Jackson County Courthouse between now and noon on Monday, Nov. 6, during business hours.

The clerk’s office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The office remains open through the lunch hour.

The election includes positions on area school boards, city councils and the Meadowlark Extension District Board of Directors.

Any registered voter can vote in advance, and they do not need a special reason to do so, it has been reported. All voters must bring some form of photo identification in order to vote.

So far, 10 people have voted in advance in the election.

The last day voters can apply for and request a mailed advance ballot is Tuesday, Oct. 31, according to Jackson County Clerk Kathy Mick.

Ballot request forms and additional voting information can be found at the county website, www.jacksoncountyks.com.

On Tuesday, Nov. 7, voting polls in Jackson County will be open for 12 consecutive hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information about the election or to have a ballot mailed to you, call the clerk’s office at 364-2891.

At Jackson Heights USD 335, Kelly Kennedy (incumbent) has filed for position four on the board of education. Robert Mock and Ed Rostetter (incumbent) both filed for position five. Doug Amon (incumbent) filed for re-election to position six.

