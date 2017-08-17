Additional pre-school teacher needed at HES

The number of children enrolled in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade classes at Holton Elementary School was estimated at 578 here Monday evening at the school board meeting.

But that was before the board approved a motion to add another section of pre-school, if an additional pre-school teacher can be hired, due to the number of children on the pre-school waiting list.

Beth Smith, principal at the elementary school, reported to the board that the 578 total was seven students more than last year at this time when 571 students were enrolled at HES.

The number of students enrolled in K-5 classes stands at 527 this year, so far, Smith said. That’s 13 more kids than last year.

