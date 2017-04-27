Additional laptops purchased for RV

New Chromebook laptops for incoming fifth-grade students and freshmen were approved by Royal Valley Board of Education members Monday evening.

The board agreed to purchase 115 Lenovo ThinkPad Chromebooks from TwoTrees Technologies of Wichita at a cost of $25,760. Superintendent Aaric Davis said the purchase will be made with capital outlay funds.

“We’re in year three of our one to one technology initiative, and we’re just trying to get a jumpstart on next year when those original machines hit their fourth year,” Davis said.

With parent permission, all high school students are assigned a Chromebooks laptop to take to and from school for school use.

At the middle school, the Chromebooks are checked in and out each day and they never leave the school.

For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.