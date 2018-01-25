Adcock, Davault named to state band

Two Jackson County high school seniors have been named among “the best of the best” of the state’s musicians and will perform as part of the Kansas Music Educators Association’s all state band at KMEA’s annual “In-Service Workshop” convention in Wichita, it was reported.

Jackson Heights High School’s Hanna Davault — making her second appearance in a KMEA all-state group — and Holton High School’s Michaela Adcock are among about 300 high school students from across Kansas who will perform in four different ensembles at the annual KMEA convention.

Davault and Adcock will perform as part of a concert band representing the best of all Kansas schools in Kansas State High School Activities Association classifications 1A through 4A on Saturday, Feb. 24 at Wichita’s Century II Convention Center.

For more information, log into your Holton Recorder account or subscribe at www.holtonrecorder.net/subscribe-holton-recorder