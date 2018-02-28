Activities scheduled for Severe Weather Awareness Week

Severe Weather Awareness Week starts Monday in Kansas, and a statewide tornado safety drill has been set for 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 6, it has been announced.

March 5 – 9 has been designated as Severe Weather Awareness Week in the state to remind Kansans of the dangers of severe weather.

According to the National Weather Service, 60 tornadoes were reported in Kansas in 2017 that resulted in two injuries. No tornadoes were reported in Jackson County last year.

A tornado drill will be held Tuesday in order for Kansans to practice seeking shelter from the threat of a tornado. In case of actual severe weather on Tuesday, the annual test will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 8, according to the NWS.

