Accident claims life of Topeka woman

A two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 75 about five miles south of Holton on Monday resulted in the death of a Topeka woman, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Helen L. Nolan, 80, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which occurred shortly after 7 p.m. Monday at the intersection of U.S. 75 and 190th Road, according to KHP.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse, who assisted KHP in investigating the accident, said the intersection is one of the more dangerous in the county.

“There’s been a couple of people killed there in the past,” Sheriff Morse said. “And we’ve had a couple of accidents there so far this year.”

The KHP report states that Nolan was driving a 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser heading east on 190th and attempting to cross four-lane U.S. 75 but failed to yield to highway traffic.

Nolan’s Chrysler was then struck in the southbound lane by a 2012 Kenworth semitrailer driven south on U.S. 75 by Steven W. Akin, 55, of St. Marys.

Akin was not injured, according to the KHP report, although Morse said Akin was “pretty shaken up” by the accident.

“He’s been driving a truck for 24 years without an accident,” he said.

The KHP report also stated that both drivers were wearing safety restraints at the time of the accident.

Monday’s accident was the first of the year to result in a fatality on Jackson County roads, it was noted.