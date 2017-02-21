Accident claims life of Jackson Heights student

A two-vehicle accident on Friday afternoon at the Jackson Heights school entrance on U.S. Highway 75 claimed the life of a Jackson Heights High School student from Circleville.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said Afton A. Burdick, 16, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which occurred at about 3:30 p.m. on Friday and shut down traffic on U.S. 75 near the school entrance well into the evening, it was reported.

“We are all deeply saddened by this tragedy and the loss of such a young life,” Jackson Heights Superintendent and Elementary Principal Adrianne Walsh said. “Afton was a sweet young lady who will be missed by the students and the staff of USD 335. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Burdick family.”

