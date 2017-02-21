Home / News / Accident claims life of Jackson Heights student
Law enforcement officers are shown in the photo above investigating the Friday afternoon traffic accident on U.S. Highway 75 north of Holton that resulted in the death of Jackson Heights High School sophomore Afton Burdick. The car-semi accident also caused the Volvo semitrailer to overturn in the ditch, injuring its driver, and resulted in the closing of a four-mile section of U.S. 75 for 10 hours.

by Brian Sanders

A two-vehicle accident on Friday afternoon at the Jackson Heights school entrance on U.S. Highway 75 claimed the life of a Jackson Heights High School student from Circleville.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said Afton A. Burdick, 16, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which occurred at about 3:30 p.m. on Friday and shut down traffic on U.S. 75 near the school entrance well into the evening, it was reported.

“We are all deeply saddened by this tragedy and the loss of such a young life,” Jackson Heights Superintendent and Elementary Principal Adrianne Walsh said. “Afton was a sweet young lady who will be missed by the students and the staff of USD 335. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Burdick family.”

